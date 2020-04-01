Youngstown woman reports being assaulted by home security system installer

The woman told officers she had a disagreement with the installer and asked to call his supervisor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown woman told police that she was assaulted Tuesday afternoon by someone who was installing a home security system.

Officers were called to the home about 2 p.m., where reports said the woman told officers she had a disagreement with the installer and asked to call his supervisor.

The man quit his job on the spot and told the woman to come to his car so he could explain to her how to complete the installation, according to the report.

When the woman got to the man’s car, she said he had a tantrum and abruptly backed up, knocking her down in the drive. One of the doors was open, which struck the woman and knocked her down.

As the man pulled away, he also ran over the woman’s phone, reports said.

Reports said the woman suffered a head injury, but it is unclear if paramedics were called.