Youngstown woman receives birthday card from late mother

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman in Youngstown got a birthday card in the mail from her mother… who passed away.

“The date stamp on the envelope, it says June 20, 2015,” said Katrina Jones.

An undelivered letter from 2015 finally made it to the right address.

“To what do I owe this honor?” Jones asked.

Jones was just checking the mail on her lunch break when she got the biggest surprise.

“The return address is from my mother. Then I looked at the handwriting and I said that’s my mother’s handwriting. My mother passed away in 2018,” Jones said.

Inside, a birthday card and a note with a bible verse.

“I know the thoughts I have towards you sayeth the Lord. Thoughts of peace and not of evil,” Jones read.

You might think this sounds like a scene out of the movie P.S. I Love You, but Jones says it feels like a gift from God.

“I do remember many years ago and I think I’m safe to say it must have been 2015 and I remember her asking, ‘Hey, did you get a card from me?'” Jones said.

She says they eventually forgot about the card — until it showed up Thursday, five years later.

“Someone told me at work it wasn’t meant for you to receive back then,” Jones said.

Because she can appreciate it more.

“It was meant for me to receive now,” Jones said.