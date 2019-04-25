Local News

Youngstown woman ordered to pay $18K for defrauding Workers' Compensation

Kristin Stuhldreher was also sentenced to five years of probation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A Youngstown woman must pay the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation more than $18,000 after she was convicted of fraud. 

According to the BWC, 54-year-old Kristin Stuhldreher was working as a Steak ‘n Shake manager while collecting disability benefits. Stuhldreher concealed her employment so she could continue collecting benefits, the BWC says. 

She was collecting the benefits after suffering an injury in 2010 while working for another employer. She took time off for the surgery but didn’t tell BWC when she returned to work.

“Clearly, she wasn’t disabled from work, and I’m grateful to our investigators for bringing this fraudulent scheme to an end," said BWC Administrator/CEO Stephanie McCloud. 

She pleaded guilty to a fifth-degree felony count of workers’ compensation fraud in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.

In addition to $18,239 in restitution, Stuhldreher also must serve five years of probation.

