Youngstown woman looking for others to join her on her mission to do good in the community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local woman is doing good deeds and making a difference around our community.

Brandy Colbert, of Youngstown, said doing good is something she’s been doing since she was a little girl.

Lately, she said she’s been blessed so she’s been trying to do more for others.

Colbert knows what it’s like to not have anything, so she went all over Boardman and Youngstown, putting money in baggies at car washes, gas stations and bus terminals.

“It just makes me feel wonderful knowing that I am helping somebody else. I never expected to get any kind of recognition or anything. This is just what I do. I always want to do something for other people. It’s my nature,” she said.

Colbert also leaves her business card in those baggies to let people know someone cares about them and to encourage others to do good as well.

She said she’s always looking for others to join in on what she does. The only way this is going to grow is if people continue doing good for others.

“You never know what a dollar will do,” Colbert said. “The thing is, though, what people don’t realize is it doesn’t cost money to do something good for others.”

Next, she’s looking into leaving toiletry baskets around where people need them most.

If you’d like to help Colbert with the work she does around the community, email her at missbrandy1204@gmail.com or give her a call at 330-775-8246.