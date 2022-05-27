YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman who has been holding a series of parent workshops is holding her last session, and one person will leave with a special prize.

Kristin Scott-Biggs began her Parent Enrichment Workshop Program after losing her 17-year-old son to gun violence in Youngstown. She did it as a way to help other parents and provide them with resources.

The workshops were held over the past couple of months at several Youngstown schools. They featured guest speakers who talked about things like financial literacy, social media and mental health issues.

“It starts with us showing that if I show up and maybe I can gain something from this, maybe I can see that there might be a mental issue going on within myself or my young scholar, maybe I can gain something from the basic knowledge of financial literacy, maybe I can gain a message from a parent who just lost her son, who just lost her family to see that you don’t want this for your young scholar,” Scott-Biggs said at one of the previous workshops.

Now, Scott-Biggs will hold the last workshop of the year. This time, a special gift will be given out to one of the attendees.

Every single parent who attended a workshop is entered into a drawing for a free car. The car was sponsored by L.L.L. Auto Sales in Youngstown. The raffle drawing will be held at the final workshop. Scott-Biggs said she is doing this as a way to bless a single parent in need.

Guest speakers for the final workshop will include India Monae, a wealth educator, and Domonique Williams, a mental health educator. The workshop will take place on June 1, at Chaney High School, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone can attend.