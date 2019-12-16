Youngstown woman facing drug charges after traffic stop arraigned in court

At the jail, police found a bag of crack cocaine in the cruiser where Hutson was sitting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bond was set at $10,000 Monday for a woman arrested early Saturday on drug charges.

Daisy Hutson, 20, was arraigned in municipal court before Judge Renee DiSalvo on charges of possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reports said Hutson was pulled over about 1:15 a.m. Saturday at Overland and Parkland avenues for traveling left of center.

Officers took her into custody when they found out she had warrants for several drug charges, including possession of fentanyl.

At the jail, police found a bag of crack cocaine in the cruiser where Hutson was sitting and deputies found another bag of crack cocaine in her hair.