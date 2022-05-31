YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a West Side woman was arrested on a child endangering charge Friday after she failed to seek medical treatment for a child injured in a hit-and-run crash.

Briyanna Littlejohn, 31, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in municipal court on the charge, a first-degree misdemeanor. She has spent the weekend in the Mahoning County Jail.

Reports said police were called about 9:50 p.m. to Steel Street and Mahoning Avenue for a crash. Reports said a woman driving an SUV was rear-ended by another vehicle that drove away.

Police found the other car suspected of being in the accident on Midland Avenue with heavy front-end damage and a large amount of blood inside.

As officers were cleaning up the crash scene, reports said a woman showed up and said her sister was the other driver and somehow got back to her home on Oregon Avenue.

Police went there and found four of the women’s children who were all in the car with her at the time of the accident, reports said. Reports said a 6-year-old boy had facial injuries, was holding a bag of ice to his face and crying.

Officers called an ambulance to check on the boy and arrested Littlejohn. Her children were given to a relative.

In October 2020, Littlejohn was sentenced to 18 months in prison in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after she pleaded guilty to charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and child endangering for a January 2020 chase involving Youngstown police where she had an 11-month-old child strapped in a car seat during the chase.

She was granted judicial release in February 2021 but arrested in February for a probation violation.

Court records show she stipulates to the violation and is awaiting sentencing.