Youngstown woman dismayed by removal of suicide-prevention notes from bridge

Samantha Scardina wonders if the notes could have prevented a reported suicide attempt that happened on the Market Street bridge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman is concerned after her efforts to prevent suicide attempts on the Market Street bridge were disrupted.

In July, Samantha Scardina, along with family and friends, posted notes along the Market Street bridge leading to downtown Youngstown.

Each note had a different encouraging message on it. The purpose was to send positive words to anyone who may have come there contemplating suicide.

“We were unable to help my sister in the end and we thought that would be a good way to give back in her name and do something for others who are struggling like her,” Scardina said.

In July of 2018, Scardina’s twin sister took her own life after jumping off that same bridge. Scardina said she wanted to try to prevent this from happening to anyone else.

However, two days after the notes were put up, someone came and cut them all down.

“I was pretty sad, I thought that it was something good that we did, and then I actually was kind of angry for a little bit. Because I swore I was going to come back and put the notes back on the bridge,” she said.

On December 5, a man was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center after he jumped from the bridge. Scardina says she wonders had the notes still been up, would he have jumped?

“There’s no way to know, but what if the notes had still been there? Would they have helped him? Would they have made him stop and reconsider?” she said.

Scardina said she had permission from the city and the county to put the notes on the bridge. So, she doesn’t understand why someone would take them down.

Still, she plans to continue spreading suicide awareness for those struggling. She said she plans to put new notes up, and if someone takes them down, she’ll just put up more.

As of Wednesday, the man who jumped off the bridge is still alive. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.