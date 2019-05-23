Youngstown woman charged with hitting man with car, breaking his leg

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A woman from Youngstown is facing assault charges after police say she hit a man with her car, breaking his leg.

According to a police report, the incident happened April 7 as the man was leaving the Fyrst Lounge on Steel Street. The man said he was walking along Silliman Street with a group of people at about 2:30 a.m. when he heard a woman yell from a car, "I'm going to kill you b******!"

The man said the woman hit him with her car and drove away.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment of a broken leg, the report stated.

The man said there was an ongoing feud between his friend he was walking with, a woman later identified as 47-year-old Rosalyn Turner and another woman. The victim said he has nothing to do with the situation.

Turner pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Wednesday. A pretrial was set for July 9. She was also ordered to not have contact with the victim and a mental health evaluation was ordered.