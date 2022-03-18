YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Freemont Avenue woman is expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court on charges accusing her of stealing almost $1,500 of city water.

Tiffany Sandrock, 36, was booked into the Mahoning County jail Thursday on two warrants for housing code violations as well as a fifth degree felony charge of theft for stealing city water.

Reports said housing officers and police went to her home about 10:10 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Freemont Avenue to take her into custody on the warrants.

While they were there, reports said police and water department employees went into the basement because the water department was also going to shut off the water and the meter appeared to have been tampered with.

Reports said the city shut off the water in the home January of 2017, March of 2019 and May of 2019 because of illegal water hookups.

The total amount of water Sandrock is accused of taking from the city is $1,474.96, reports said.