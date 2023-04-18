YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman said she is at a loss for words after her home was burglarized and she caught it all on camera.

“It’s materialistic stuff, but they violated our whole entire privacy in our whole house,” said Jesica Farreir, who lives in the home.

Farrier lives on the South Side of Youngstown. She says when she first moved into her home years ago, she had an issue with theft from her garage. So, she put up cameras and signs all over her home letting people know they were being recorded.

But, that didn’t stop two people from breaking into her home. Farrier believes the boys are young, possibly teenagers.

Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, one boy came to the home and looked to be casing it. He walked around the home, checked a couple of doors and knocked before leaving on foot.

Then, a little over an hour later, two boys returned to the home wearing masks and had a duffle bag with them.

They tried multiple doors and windows before coming to her son’s bedroom window in the front of the house.

“It was unlocked, but it had the stoppers so you could only put it up so far. The bigger boy had a hammer in his hand, he crunched it up to break one of the stoppers,” she said. “The skinny boy went in to unlock the door to let the other one in,” she said.

They took her son’s clothes, shoes, electronics, jewelry and even her son’s underwear.

“Who steals underwear?” she asked.

After they burglarized the home, one of them shot out one of her cameras even though they had already been recorded.

Farrier feels they are headed down the wrong path. She’s hoping they will do the right thing and come forward.

“He literally came to the house with cameras, your whole face is seen,” she said.

Farrier says the suspects left behind a hammer and gloves. Those were taken by police as evidence.