Youngstown woman arrested on child endangering charge after toddler found alone

The mother told police she was at 'hair school' when officers were called, according to a report

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Willow Court woman is free on bond after being arraigned on two counts of child endangering after reports said she left two toddler children alone in her apartment Sunday afternoon.

Keasia Reynolds, 21, was arraigned on the two first misdemeanor counts Monday before Judge Renee DiSalvo. She was placed in the Mahoning County Jail before she managed to post bond.

Reports said police were called about 3:10 p.m. Sunday to the 1400 block of Willow Court for a report of two children left alone in an apartment who were crying.

Officers managed to get inside the apartment where they found a 3-year-old and a 2-year-old, reports said.

Police called Reynolds as neighbors told officers the children are often alone. Reynolds told police she was at hair school when they called her. Reports said Reynolds told police she had a babysitter, but the babysitter left early.

The youngest child had a dirty diaper, which one of the neighbors changed. Reports noted how cooperative neighbors were with police and the children.

The children were given to Reynolds’ sister, and the Mahoning County Children Services Board was also notified.