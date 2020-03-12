Youngstown woman arrested on burglary charge, accused of threatening co-worker

The coworker reported that Madison and another woman broke into her house after she reported them for selling painkillers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown woman accused of threatening a co-worker who reported her to supervisors for allegedly selling pills was arrested Wednesday on an aggravated burglary warrant.

Lateaka Madison, 28, of Eastway Drive, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail after she was arrested by U.S. Marshals. She is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

The warrant was issued on March 4.

Reports said a woman came to the police department Feb. 21 and told an officer she worked with Madison and another woman who gave her rides to work.

The woman said that Madison and the other woman sold painkillers to other employees so the woman reported the two to supervisors at her job.

On Feb. 21, the woman told police Madison and another woman came to her home as she was getting her children ready for school. They walked through an open front door and Madison told the woman: “You keep running your mouth, I’ll pop you,” reports said.

Marshals arrested Madison about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at her probation officer’s office after they found out she had a meeting with him, reports said.