Youngstown woman arrested in Liberty road rage incident

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Youngstown is facing several charges after police say she intentionally hit another vehicle after being run off the road.

According to a police report, Julynn Lespier was traveling down Belmont Avenue at about 6:20 p.m. Sunday when the driver of another vehicle merged into her lane, cutting her off.

Lespier said she swerved to avoid hitting the other driver and went up over the curb. Police say Lespier told them that she was upset that the other driver did not stop after running her off the road.

Police say Lespier then drove back into traffic and intentionally hit the driver’s side rear door of the vehicle that cut her off.

The other driver provided police the license plate of Lespier’s vehicle, which was located immediately in the parking lot of Walmart on Belmont Avenue. Police located Lespier and her child inside the store.

Lespier was arrested and charged with felonious assault and child endangering. She was arraigned Monday in Girard Municipal Court where bond was set at $7,500. She is due back in court for a preliminary hearing May 5.