A man was stabbed in chest at an East Side apartment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police said a man stabbed in the chest Thursday is in stable condition.

The man was stabbed about 4:30 p.m. at a 730 Kendis Circle apartment complex on the East Side.

Sherese Cochrane, 43, was arrested on a charge of felonious assault and booked into the Mahoning County Jail.

Police said they are still trying to sort out details of the incident because no one has been cooperative. The victim is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.