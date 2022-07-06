YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A West Ravenwood Avenue woman is expected to be arraigned Wednesday after reports said she attacked a pair of paramedics who were treating her girlfriend for an overdose.

Antwanisha Jones, 31, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of assault after she was arrested at about 4 a.m. Tuesday at her home.

Reports said police were called to the house to assist paramedics, who were treating a woman there for an overdose and were attacked by both the patient and Jones.

The paramedics told police they revived the patient with the opiate antidote Narcan and when she came to, she got up and started to wobble.

When one of the paramedics put her hand on the patient’s shoulder to stabilize her, the patient grabbed her by the throat and the paramedic could not break free, a police report stated.

When the other paramedic jumped in to try and free their partner, Jones jumped on their back, according to the report.

Eventually, reports said both paramedics were able to free themselves and they ran out of the house with Jones and the patient chasing them.

Reports said Jones was taken into custody by police. Another ambulance was called for the patient, who had to be restrained, yet she still managed to kick another paramedic before she was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center. Charges have not been filed yet against her.

Jones’ four children were at the home at the time and were given to a relative.