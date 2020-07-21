Youngstown water department resumes utility collections

Youngstown Law Director Jeff Limbian said the key is to start making payments

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the City of Youngstown continues to reopen, the water department is resuming standard collection procedures.

In March, the department waived all fees and penalties and restored services to customers who were disconnected.

Now, they want the public to know that they will resume collecting payments.

“We’re still not interested in shutting people off immediately. The key is to start making payments. Even if you can’t make the entire payment, if you can make something of a payment that would avoid shutoffs,” said Youngstown Law Director Jeff Limbian.

There are still restrictions within city hall, so local leaders are asking people to pay their bills online, on the phone or by mail.