YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Water Department office reopens for all transactions Monday, but there will be some changes.

Only five people will be allowed in the lobby at a time. Those in the lobby must have a mask on.

Your temperature will also be taken at the door.

The office will be open from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday.

