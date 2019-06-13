Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber president to be recognized in DC

James Dignan is being honored for his work in promoting U.S. diplomacy and development

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The president and CEO of the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce is being recognized in Washington, D.C.

James Dignan will be recognized by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition.

He’s being honored for his work in promoting U.S. diplomacy and development programs.

“If those developing countries don’t have stable and secure water, stable schools, safe areas, of course, then the ports and the infrastructure and all that, then we are not going to be able to sell our goods there,” Dignan said.

The summit and award presentation take place on Monday.