Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber names new president/CEO

(WKBN) – The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber has named a new president and CEO.

Guy Coviello will begin his duties on March 1.

Coviello joined the Chamber in 2014, having helped with many of the Chamber’s projects and events throughout the years.

In 2018, he was named president of the Regional Chamber Foundation after serving as the Chamber’s vice president of government affairs for four years.

“I am honored to have been chosen to lead the organization forward, and I am confident that by working together with other leaders at the local, regional and state level, we can accelerate the growth and expansion that our region is very capable of achieving,” Coviello said in a press release.

Coviello spent nearly 30 years in editorial roles at the Tribune Chronicle.

“Guy expressed a clear vision of how he would embrace collaboration and enhance relationships with local, regional and state organizations such as JobsOhio, TeamNEO and many others,” Michael Schrock, current chairman of the Chamber Board, said in a press release.

Tom Humphries took over the position to help the Chamber through the pandemic after serving until 2017.