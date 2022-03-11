YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — For the first time ever the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber Friday night held an event honoring family-owned businesses as a way to say thanks for what they’ve done for the community.

Jeremy Sewell is the third generation of Sewells to be part of Quality Switch in Newton Falls, one of 20 family-owned companies recognized at the Lake Club by the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber.

Quality Switch makes switches for the transformer industry.

“It was actually founded by my grandfather. It was incorporated in 1974 and he actually started from working at a transformer company in Warren, Ohio,” said Sewell.

Last year the Regional Chamber started a program targeted at family-owned businesses.

“So we do a series of chats where we bring experts in to help businesses talk about successorship and how they hand off to the next generation most effectively — how they can get the most for their business if they’re in a situation where they’re going to sell,” said President and CEO of the Regional Chamber Guy Coviello.

“I think they’re extremely important,” said Anthony Cafaro with Cafaro Company.

Carfaro’s family is one of the area’s most well-known family-owned businesses. It was started in 1949 by his father. The Cafaro Company owns malls, including the Eastwood Mall.

“When you’re local, family-owned, you give with your heart. That’s the big, most significant aspect of locally owned family businesses,” said Cafaro.

“And I think that’s what’s made Youngstown so special through the years,” said Ed Muransky.

Muransky founded his own family business, The Muransky Companies, which is anchored by Southwoods Health.

“And to me when you have somebody that’s running a family-oriented business in this town, they have an affection to the business but they also have an affection to the town,” said Muransky.

Quality Switch received an award for its Growth Story, and Cafaro Company received the Success in Succession Award.

Other awards included the Special Impact Award which went to Iron & String Life Enhancement, the National Presence Award which went to Aim Transportation Solutions, and the Family-Owned Business Advocate Award which went to Valley Economic Development Partners.