Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber drops current president

James Dignan's contract will not be renewed

(WKBN) – The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber has decided not to renew the contract for current president James Dignan.

Tom Humphries will act as transitional CEO, effective immediately.

“We would like to extend our appreciation to James for his service and wish him the best on his future endeavors,” Chairman Don Kline said in a statement.

Dignan told us some people on the chamber’s executive committee disagreed with the direction he was going.

“I had a vision of what I wanted, of what I thought that we should do. It was their prerogative to disagree.”

He said he wanted to expand “government affairs and public relations” by working with people in D.C. and Columbus.

Dignan said some people on the chamber’s executive committee didn’t like him going after the money to remove the nine dams along the Mahoning River.

“If they don’t like it, that’s OK,” he said.

The chamber said Dignan will report to Humphries through the remainder of his contract, which ends December 31.

Humphries agreed to take care of the day-to-day operations of the chamber until a new president can be found.

“They wanted to go in a different direction,” Humphries said.

He’s not sure how the selection process will take place.

Dignan said he plans to stay in the area and find something he’s passionate about doing.