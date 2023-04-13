NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber is holding it’s annual meeting Wednesday morning, celebrating its 30th anniversary at the Eastwood Event Centre in Niles.

This is a big milestone for the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber. It has had a big impact on the Valley’s economy. Here’s some background on the regional chamber.

The Youngstown, Warren, and Niles chambers of commerce merged in 1993.This came at a time of change around the Valley when the area economy and population were rapidly shrinking.

By joining forces, the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber has developed into an economic force, bringing projects like Valourec, Ultium Cells, and Foxconn to the Valley.

Chamber president and CEO Guy Coviello says public policy has been key to success. and companies want to put factories and distribution centers in the Valley.

If we have the right policies in place, the right infrastructure in place, the right sites and the level of talent that they need to be good companies, we’re going to succeed,” Coviello said.

Coviello wants to focus on workforce development to grow the Valley, as well as bring the community together.

“It’s a very competitive world out there, whether it’s on the public policy side with state and federal funding or just on the private sector side attracting businesses to come here. It’s fiercely competitive across the globe. and by working together, we are seeing more success,” said Coviello.

Coviello said the meeting is focusing on what’s next. He will be talking about plans for new programs around the Valley.

Coviello also says this is helping the valley compete with cities like Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati. He will be addressing this more at the chamber’s annual meeting on Thursday.