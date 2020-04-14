Youngstown Warren Regional Airport receiving $69K in federal funding

It's part of nearly $10 billion in federal funding made available for COVID-19 response

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Warren Regional Airport is getting $69,000 as part of the CARES Act, according to Valley Congressman Tim Ryan.

It’s part of nearly $10 billion in federal funding made available for COVID-19 response. The money is designed to help area airports respond to coronavirus impacts and to continue employment.

“We need to be sure that our airports continue to be able to provide a safe environment for their employees and passengers,” said Congressman Ryan. “This funding will ensure that our airports have the resources they need to continue serving our community after we get through this crisis.”

Other airports receiving funding include:

Akron Fulton Airport $69,000

Akron Canton Regional Airport $7,609,950

Portage County Airport $30,000

Kent State University Airport $30,000

Ryan says funds can be used for new airport development if certain requirements are met such as safety and security standards, prevailing wage provisions, Buy American, Veterans’ Preference and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program requirements.