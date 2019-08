The 10.8 mill renewal levy was first approved by voters in 2008, then renewed in 2012 and 2015

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A levy that generates about $5.3 million annually for the Youngstown City School District will not show up on the 2019 November ballot.

At a special meeting on Wednesday, the seven-member school board voted 2-2 on the levy, and without a majority, the motion does not pass. Three members were not at the meeting.

The 10.8 mill renewal levy was first approved by voters in 2008, then renewed in 2012 and 2015.