Youngstown vintage clothing store grows, sets up shop inside west side skate park

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A thrift store in Youngstown called Vintage of 330 is expanding its business right here in the Valley.

Nearly a year ago, the small business was operating out of a house near YSU. Now, things have changed and the business has moved to a new space.

Owners David Meadows and Micheal Jones quit their 9 to 5 jobs and made their vision come to life.

“It was a climb. It was a struggle, but we are here now, as you can see, everything we traded around us. We’re here to really bring it to the city,” Meadows said.

Jones said it paid of for him because he saw his dream realized.

“If you have a dream, you want to accomplish that because when you’re older in life, you know, you want to make sure that you did everything you could to make yourself happy.”

Vintage of 330 used to carry about 800 pieces of vintage clothing. Now, with the expansion of the business, they have over 2,000 items.

“We really do the recycled clothing. People can bring in things for store credit, and we could do trades – trade their vintage for our vintage,” Meadows said.

Meadows says he couldn’t do it without the help of Russell Kaye, owner of Wedgewood Ramps Skate Park. Kaye is renting Vintage of 330 a space inside the indoor skate park at 1739 S. Raccoon Rd.

A barber shop is also expected to make its debut in the building.

“I’m super happy the way it is going to bring in culture. Everybody is going to be able get clothes, get a haircut, buy new boards and skate,” Kaye said.

Vintage of 330 will be following CDC guidelines. Only ten people are allowed in the shop at a time and face masks are required.

If you wish to trade clothing, be sure to wash them before bringing them in.

“I’m very happy to finally bring this to the community, because as a friend told me last night, Youngstown needs this. So, I’m very happy to bring it,” Jones said.

A grand opening for the shop is scheduled for Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.