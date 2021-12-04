Youngstown vendor fair offers resources to community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A community resource and vendor fair was hosted in Youngstown on Saturday.

Christmas at the Creek was put on by Thornton and Thornton Educational Services. It happened at the Greater Mill Creek Community Center.

They brought local vendors and resources together to help build support for children’s educational services.

Free winter clothing was given out to people who attended.

The Mahoning County Health Department also gave out free flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

It also brought awareness to services that can help the community.

“They need health services, they need psychological services, they need medical services, and I brought a lot of those services here that they may not know how to get in contact with,” said Lois Thornton, of Thornton and Thornton Educational Services Administrator.

Thornton and Thornton Educational Services plans to have a women’s health expo in March.