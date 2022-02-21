YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley has worked hard to improve the lives of many throughout the pandemic.

However, they couldn’t have done it without the help of the community. WKBN’s Hanna Erdmann spoke with Resource Development Director Roxann Sebest about the milestone. She also talked to campaign co-chairman Chris Sammartino.

The United Way’s annual campaign is the largest fundraising event they have each year.

It helps fund programs that have a significant community impact.

This year, thanks to donors in the Valley, the United Way has raised a total of $3,476,600.

That is the most money its campaign has raised in their 102 year history. That money helped feed around 400 families every month get glasses for children who need them after school wrap around services and more.

President of United Way Bob Hannon says it has been one of their best years of service and that it is not only about the money.

“It’s the work that is going to be done and the impact that we can make on many people here in the community I hope, but I think our donors look at it as an investment. Not that they’re giving to United Way, but they’re investing in the community,” Hannon said.

That money goes right back into the community. It helps fund all of United Way’s programs during the year.

“It’s the work that is going to be done and the impact that we can make on many people here in the community I hope, but I think our donors look at it as an investment. Not that they’re giving to United Way, but they’re investing in the community,” Hannon said.

Last year, the organization nearly met that total of raising just under $3.4 million. United Way said that the money raised goes right back into the community. Their latest initiative was the Saturday of Caring.

In 18 months, the monthly food drive grew from serving 100 homes, to now about 400 homes.

There is gratitude for lots of people that make their efforts possible. United Way thanked the Muransky family, the Mahoning County Commissioners who trusted the organization with American Recovery funds, Chris and Lisa Sammartino who were the campaign co-chairs, and of course the community.

“We may never be able to fully express our gratitude to all our donors, but we begin with thank you to all of you who made this possible. This funding will allow us two years into the pandemic to continue to stabilize the individuals and homes most impacted,” Hannon said. “We are feeding hungry children and families, providing basic needs, helping nonprofit partners withstand drops in funding, and continue the impactful work that we were doing before we faced the COVID pandemic.”

There are plenty of volunteer opportunities and ways to donate. Information can be found on the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley’s website.