YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley is teaming up with key partners to provide free income tax preparation assistance through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA).

Low- to moderate-income individuals and families and seniors can qualify for the services.

The program kicks off with the “Super Saturday” event on Saturday, February 19 at the OCCHA on Shirley Road.

The Mahoning County Financial Stability Partnership also is hosting a Financial Fair from 9 a.m. to noon as a

part of a “Super Saturday” event at Youngstown State University.

More than 10 partners from the Financial Stability Partnership will be vendors at this event to provide financial education and support to all individuals in attendance.

The goal of this event is to assist each family in making sensible fiscal decisions with, not only their tax return money, but for their financial future.

Working individuals and families also may be eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). The IRS

estimates that 20 percent of eligible taxpayers do not claim the credit, which could put as much as

$5,372 into the pockets of a family with two children.

To learn more, visit the United Way of Youngstown’s website.