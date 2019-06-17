Youngstown United brings community together at annual Father’s Day cookout

Along with free food, cooks also competed in a rib cookoff

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, Youngstown United hosted its annual Father’s Day cookout.

The event was free to the public and held at Wick Park.

The main thing organizers wanted was to bring “unity to the community.”

“That’s what it’s about, helping the community together as one,” said Youngstown United President Darryl Jones.

“That’s why we’re here, bringing us together one step at a time,” said volunteer Lori Lumsden.

Along with free food, cooks also competed in a rib cookoff. There was also a car show and activities for children.