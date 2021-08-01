Youngstown United As One honors volunteers for service

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown United As One honored two young volunteers for their service on Sunday.

Aaliyah Dukes and Frank Matthews have worked with the organization for the past two and a half years.

They love helping to make their community a better place and have been a huge help to the organization’s president Darrell Jones and his efforts.

“You should always give back to your community, I believe that. You know, and the youth need to see something positive,” Matthews said.

“I love helping my community. There’s a lot of things going on, they need help, I’m there,” Dukes said.

Matthews and Jones both look forward to continuing their help with the organization.