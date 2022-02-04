YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown will share in $73.5 million in transit funding to maintain and expand transportation services across the state.

Youngstown’s share is $1.5 million. The money will be used to maintain and expand services for public transit agencies, which includes WRTA.

In addition to maintenance and explanation, the money will also be used for job training and new low and no-emission buses.

The money is coming from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown helped write.

“This is the beginning of the largest investment in Ohio’s public transportation ever,” Brown said. “Transit is all about the Dignity of Work – it creates jobs, it connects people to jobs, it draws in investment, and it will help communities across Ohio grow and create opportunity.”