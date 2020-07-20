Youngstown to hold vigil honoring congressman, civil rights leader John Lewis

Organizers are asking attendees to honor city guidelines regarding masks and to maintain social distancing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A vigil will be held in downtown Youngstown on Tuesday, honoring the life and legacy of congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis.

Congressman Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation, died at age 80 Friday night.

Mahoning Valley Sojourn of the Past is planning the vigil, which will start at 7:30 p.m. in front of the Judge Nathaniel R. Jones Courthouse on E. Commerce Street.

