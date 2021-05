Road closed on Fifth Avenue between Grant Street and Eastbound service road.

The road project is expected to take 30 days

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown announced Friday it will close a portion of Fifth Avenue to through traffic beginning Monday, May 24.

It will be closed for about 30 days on the stretch between Grant Street and Eastbound Service Road, next to Stambaugh Stadium. Local traffic from the north and south will still be permitted.

Detour signs will be posted.