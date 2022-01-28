YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Hopewell Theatre will be holding auditions for a musical on Friday & Saturday.

The theatre will be holding auditions for Crowns, which is a moving and celebratory musical play in which hats become a springboard for an exploration of black history.

The performances will be April 1-April 2 and April 8-April 10, 2022.

The cast will include:

Young woman- age range 18-early 20’s

5 women- age range 20’s-60’s

1 male- age range 40’s-50’s

1 male- age range 20’s

There will be the following requirements for those who audition:

Actors should prepare 16-32 bars of Gospel or R&B song. An accompanist may be provided. No music tracks. Acapella singing is acceptable.

Also rap lyrics or spoken word for younger female character.

There is dance /movement in the show. Actors should be prepared to dance and wear comfortable clothing and footwear for movement.

Please bring a current photo to attach to the audition form, provided on site.

Rehearsals will run from February 7th – March 25th and will take place weekday evenings, Monday-Thursday, call time 6:30p.m. -8:30p.m., as scheduled.

Individual and additional rehearsal time may be scheduled as need.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines and concerns, eligible individuals must be fully vaccinated as a condition of casting and participation. Vaccination cards will be required at auditions. Additionally, any backstage crew will also be required to show proof of vaccination.

Anyone with questions can call 234-855-6904.