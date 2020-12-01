Youngstown theater community mourns death of mentor

David Jendre, 66, died on Friday at his home in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The theater community around Youngstown is mourning one its stars who also helped generate quality theatrical productions the area has come to be known for.

David Jendre, 66, died on Friday at his home in Youngstown.

Jendre started acting during his days at Chaney High School and continued as an actor and director until the day he died. He performed with the Kenley Players, Easy Street Productions, and did some of his most memorable work at the Youngstown Playhouse.

“In ’93 he came and started working with Easy Street when we were at the Uptown. He did shows with us and helped build sets, and make costumes, and do props, and became a partner on stage,” said colleague Maureen Collins, with Easy Street Productions. “There was no better person to be on stage with than David.”

John Cox, president of Youngstown Playhouse, said the quality of theatre in Youngstown is in large part due to Jendre.

“He pretty much is the reason why theater is so good today – is because of David Jendre. He pretty much taught all of us how to be a professional,” Cox said.

No cause of death was given.

Cox says Jendre told him last week he wasn’t feeling well and his blood sugars were dangerously low.

Collins didn’t even know he was sick, so his passing was a total surprise.

You can read David Jendre’s obituary below:

