Youngstown teens honored with Outstanding Youth Leadership Award

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two teens from Youngstown were recognized Wednesday morning for standing out from the crowd.

Mayor Tito Brown awarded Luther Bell and Martez Scott with the Outstanding Youth Leadership Award.

Bell is a junior at East High School and Scott is a senior at the Mahoning County school.

Both are leaders of the Youngstown Lifeguard Academy.

But not only are they swim instructors at the city’s only remaining pool, they also volunteer with the Youngstown Parks and Recreation Department.