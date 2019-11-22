Youngstown teen will be tried as adult in ‘swatting’ case

A 17-year-old from Youngstown will face trial as an adult after being accused of making fake 911 calls all over the country

David Dorbish was indicted Thursday on 27 counts, including making terroristic threats and use of a hoax weapon of mass destruction.

David Dorbish was indicted Thursday on 27 counts, including making terroristic threats and use of a hoax weapon of mass destruction.

Prosecutors say Dorbish called at least half a dozen communities outside of the Valley and made threats resulting in bomb squads and crisis response teams being deployed – a practice known as “Swatting.”

Dorbish is expected to appear in court later this month.