Youngstown teen learns sentence in ‘swatting’ case

Police say David Dorbish made the threats using his computer, which were sent to six other states

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown teenager just learned his punishment for sending terroristic threats to communities in six other states.

David Dorbish was sentenced Friday morning to one year in prison, but because he’s already been jail since his arrest, he will be free by the end of the day.

Police say Dorbish made fake emergency calls using his computer, a practice known as swatting.

As part of his sentence, he also has to make restitution of $13,000 to pay for the massive response from law enforcement.

John Elberty, commander of the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force’s SWAT team, has said beyond the expense from the calls, the situation can escalate quickly. This was the case in a scenario that played out two years ago in Wichita, Kansas, leading to the death of an innocent man.