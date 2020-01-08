Youngstown teen expected to plead guilty to swatting charges

Prosecutors say Dorbish made phony emergency calls to police in several states

A Youngstown teen accused of making fake 911 calls across the country was arraigned in the Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown teen accused of making fake 911 calls is expected to plead guilty in court Wednesday morning.

David Dorbish faces 27 charges for “swatting.”

Prosecutors say he made phony emergency calls to police in several states.

It drew out out first responders, including a SWAT team.

Dorbish is not accused of trying to prank any local law enforcement, but charges were filed in Youngstown because the calls were allegedly placed in the area.

Dorbish turns 18 next month and is being charged as an adult.

