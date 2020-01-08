Youngstown teen expected to plead guilty to swatting charges

Prosecutors say Dorbish made phony emergency calls to police in several states

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown teen accused of making fake 911 calls is expected to plead guilty in court Wednesday morning.

David Dorbish faces 27 charges for “swatting.”

It drew out out first responders, including a SWAT team.

Dorbish is not accused of trying to prank any local law enforcement, but charges were filed in Youngstown because the calls were allegedly placed in the area.

Dorbish turns 18 next month and is being charged as an adult.