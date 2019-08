He was 17 when the assault took place

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – (WKBN) – A teen from East High School was sentenced on rape charges Monday.

The teen was charged with assaulting a girl while they both were working at the Canfield Scaregrounds last fall.

He is currently 18-years-old.

He will have to complete an adolescent sexual abuse program and register as a sex offender for the next 20 years.

Editor’s note: WKBN will not name the suspect because he was adjudicated as a minor.