LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Tattoo Classic returned to the Metroplex in Liberty on Friday for a weekend of music, food and, of course, ink.

The convention features 97 artists from Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia, including dozens of local artists.

There are also cosmetic and makeup tattooers, piercers and even press-on tattoos for the kids.

The Classic first returned in 2019 after 10 years.

Founder and organizer Hope Sweany said the expo has grown so much since she brought it back three years ago.

“I never stopped planning, so my three-year plan happened today. The expansion, the stuff that I wanted to have with the bands, the sponsorships and all that other stuff happened today,” she said.

The Classic is going on until 10 p.m. Friday, then all weekend long.