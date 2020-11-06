Youngstown Taco Bell closed Friday after second shooting this week

Witnesses told police a man in a car fired several shots at the restaurant where a man was killed last weekend, then drove away

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police reports say employees inside a south side Taco Bell Thursday were “pacing frantically and wanting to go home” after gunfire damaged the building.

Police answered a gunshot sensor call about 3:20 p.m. for 18 rounds at the restaurant on Market Street. When they got there, they found a bullet hole in one of the windows.

Witnesses told police a man in a car fired several shots, then drove away onto Hilton Avenue.

The manager told police he heard gunshots, so he and the employees took cover.

No one was hurt but the building was damaged.

The Taco Bell is closed Friday.

Another witness told police she was leaving a nail salon next door when she saw several people arguing in the street, then a man pull a gun and start shooting. Her SUV was hit by at least six bullets and a tire was flattened, reports say.

Officers said they found a shell casing.

About two hours later, police answered another gunshot sensor call across the street on E. Judson Avenue where they found a front door shot up. No one was in the house at the time.

On Saturday, 27-year-old Marquise Buxton was shot to death in an SUV in the Taco Bell parking lot. Another man was hurt. Police haven’t arrested anyone in that case.

