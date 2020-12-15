Youngstown Symphony Orchestra will continue using professional musicians after pandemic, president says

The YSS has partnered with the Stambaugh Auditorium Association to help get them through this time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Staff furloughs at the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra are leaving some without jobs, but many are now also worried about the future of music in the Valley.

“We plan on continuing to use the professional musicians moving forward. The cash flow and the expenses that continue to come in, we need to find a way to slow that down so that when we are allowed to have shows, we can have shows again,” said Youngstown Symphony Society board president Chris Jaskiewicz.

On Tuesday, Jaskiewicz said there have been discussions for about three months deciding what to do about the financial hardships they’ve faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Stambaugh is working in there as we speak to utilize the facility, to bring events back to the facility in 2021,” he said. “Hopefully the pandemic will be resolved so that will allow us to start bringing shows back at full capacity.”

The YSS has partnered with the Stambaugh Auditorium Association to help get them through this time. Stambaugh will help in managing the DeYor Performing Arts Center.

“The plans are to take it day by day, see what we can find out, see what we can discover and once we know that, we can make plans for how we can move forward,” he said.

There have been rumors about a possible collaboration or merging with Youngstown State University and the orchestra.

Jaskiewicz said that these are just not true and he is not sure where that information came from.

He reiterates they’re going to do whatever they can to keep the professional musicians playing in Youngstown and they hope that the furloughs are only temporary.