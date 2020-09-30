Youngstown Symphony Orchestra to honor late maestro Randall Fleischer with impromptu concert

The event is free -- you're just asked to wear a mask and bring your own lawn chair

Randall Craig Fleischer, conductor of the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra

Credit: WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra will be honoring the late maestro Randall Craig Fleischer with a tribute concert.

The impromptu concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday.

It will be in the garden area of the Flad Pavilion, located across the Premier Bank tower in downtown Youngstown.

The event is free. You’re just asked to wear a mask and bring your own lawn chair.

Fleischer died suddenly in August at his home in Los Angeles. He was 61.

He began conducting the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra in 2007.

