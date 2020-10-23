Youngstown Symphony Orchestra honoring late maestro with Powers Auditorium performance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The DeYor Performing Arts Center in Youngstown will be hosting a tribute concert for its late maestro, Randall Fleischer.

Fleischer died suddenly in August.

The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra’s tribute, Glorious Strings, is happening 8 p.m. November 14 at Powers Auditorium downtown.

Tickets are on sale online for $30. You can buy tickets over the phone starting Monday.

To follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, only 300 seats are available and the balcony will be closed.

