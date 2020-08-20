Youngstown Symphony Orchestra goes virtual, hoping to raise $50K with ‘DeYor Livestream Gala’

It will last about an hour and a half and will include taped performances from symphony musicians

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra has been shut down since March but is going to try and raise some money this weekend with what’s being billed as the DeYor Livestream Gala.

The Youngstown Symphony usually performs on the stage of Power’s Auditorium, but come 7 p.m. Saturday, conductor Randall Fleischer will host the gala on the DeYor Performing Arts Center’s YouTube channel.

It will last about an hour and a half and will include taped performances from symphony musicians and interviews with people like Dee Snider of Twisted Sister and Jodi Benson, the voice of The Little Mermaid.

About 25 items will also be auctioned.

“Phil Keaggy’s guitar — not just something we bought from Costco and sent him and said, ‘Hey Phil, will you sign this and send it back?’ No, no. It’s the actual guitar Phil Keaggy toured and recorded with in the late 1980s,” Fleischer said.

Other items that will be auctioned off include a European cruise good through 2021 and dinner with Jim Tressel.

They hope to raise $50,000.

