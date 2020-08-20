Youngstown Symphony Orchestra conductor passes away

Randall Fleischer was 61 years old and from the Canton area

(WKBN) – Wednesday night, Randall Craig Fleischer, conductor of the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra, passed away.

He was 61 years old and from the Canton area.

His wife confirmed the unfortunate news on Thursday.

Fleischer had been conductor of the Youngstown Symphony since 2007, and was also director for the Anchorage Symphony and Hudson Valley Philharmonic.

He co-wrote Rocktopia, which had a six-week run on Broadway. It also showed in Youngstown.

A cause of death is not clear at this time.

