Youngstown suspect known as local ‘El Chapo’ pleads guilty several charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was on the run for two years and captured by U.S. Marshals in November after ramming a police car pleaded guilty Wednesday to several charges in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Richard Williams, 26, aka El Chapo, pleaded guilty before Judge Anthony Donofrio to three counts of felonious assault, tampering with records, identity fraud, a gun charge, receiving stolen property, and possession of fentanyl in three different cases.

Prosecutors are recommending a sentence of four years. If he is given the maximum sentence on each charge, he could be sentenced to 33 years in prison.

Sentencing will be at a later date following a presentence investigation.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force watched as William’s entered his pleas. In November, Marshals tracked Williams to an Austintown hotel where they say he rammed a police car as he was trying to get away. Reports said there was a gun and fentanyl in the car.