Youngstown suspect asks court to reconsider fed’s role in drug investigation

The defendant was charged after authorities tracked a shipment of cocaine to his North Side home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Attorneys for a man who is set to be sentenced on a federal drug charge argued in a sentencing memorandum filed Wednesday their client was not selling drugs out of his North Side home.

Instead, the memorandum for Jamaar Kimble, 38, which was filed before U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio, said that any drugs found in the home were not enough to warrant charges in federal court.

Kimble pleaded guilty in November to charges of attempted possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime. He is sentenced to be sentenced March 5 by Judge Polster.

Kimble faces a minimum of five years in prison just on the firearms charge.

Kimble was indicted in May based on evidence found in a Jan. 31, 2017 search of a Cordova Avenue home, where he was supposed to be staying in. Authorities found five kilograms of cocaine, eight handguns and 15 pounds of marijuana.

The warrant was served after authorities set up a controlled delivery of a package of cocaine that was intercepted in Missouri before being allowed to be sent to a Cordova Avenue home Kimble was staying at.

Among the guns found in the home were four .40-caliber semiautomatic handguns, two .380-caliber semiautomatic handguns, a .357-Magnum and a 9mm semiautomatic handgun.

Writing for his client, attorney Robert Duffrin objected to a sentencing enhancement in the presentence investigation that said the home where the warrant was served was used for drug trafficking.

Duffrin wrote that the only cocaine found at the home was the cocaine that was delivered. He said there was not enough marijuana in the home that would typically trigger a federal indictment or investigation and all of the drug paraphernalia found in the home was intended to be used for marijuana, not cocaine.

The house was also watched by investigators for several days before the warrant was served and there was no evidence of drug sales, Duffrin wrote.

Of the guns that were found, none were loaded and none were accessible, Duffrin wrote. The .357-Magnum was found behind a panel and covered with dust and several other guns and their magazines were stored in a suitcase that was found behind a shelf in the basement.

Duffrin said an appropriate sentence would be 78 months total. He said his client has been in jail since he was arrested, has a minimal criminal record and accepted responsibility for his crimes.